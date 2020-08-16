Day after Divac departs as Kings GM, Stojakovic resigns too

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A day after Vlade Divac stepped down as Sacramento Kings general manager, Peja Stojakovic resigned as assistant GM on Saturday.
Another former great from the franchise, Stojakovic had worked in front office executive roles since 2015 - the past two as assistant general manager.
"Sacramento will always be home to me and I wish the franchise nothing but the very best,” Stojakovic said in a statement.
Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, a Pistons legend who was once named the NBA's Executive of the Year in Detroit as general manager, was appointed Sacramento's interim Vice President of Basketball Operations.
Sacramento then went 31-41 this season and missed the playoffs for a 14th straight season. That’s the longest active drought in the NBA and one shy of the record.