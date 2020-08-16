Day after Divac departs as Kings GM, Stojakovic resigns too

A day after Vlade Divac stepped down as Sacramento Kings general manager, Peja Stojakovic resigned as assistant GM on Saturday.

Another former great from the franchise, Stojakovic had worked in front office executive roles since 2015 - the past two as assistant general manager.

"Sacramento will always be home to me and I wish the franchise nothing but the very best,” Stojakovic said in a statement.

Kings Owner Vivek Ranadive (1/2):



“We are deeply appreciative to Peja for his contributions and commitment to the Kings & to the city of Sacramento both as a legend & as an executive.“ — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) August 15, 2020

Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, a Pistons legend who was once named the NBA's Executive of the Year in Detroit as general manager, was appointed Sacramento's interim Vice President of Basketball Operations.