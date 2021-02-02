Fox's 4th-quarter outburst lead Kings past Pelicans, 118-109

The Kings conclude their road trip, going 3-1 and have now won four of their last five games.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 17 of his 38 points during the final seven minutes and the Sacramento Kings erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit for a 118-109 victory over New Orleans.

Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Richaun Holmes had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Kings, who won for the fourth time in five games.

The Kings trailed 97-87 early in the fourth quarter before a pivotal 16-3 run. Fox capped the surge with a 3-pointer and then finished off New Orleans with 14 more points.

Brandon Ingram scored 20 and Zion Williamson 17 for the Pelicans.

The Kings (9-11) conclude their four-game road trip going 3-1 and return to Sacramento to host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

