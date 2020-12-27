Fox and Kings hold off Suns 106-103 in home opener

The Kings improve to 2-0 on the season, winning the home opener 106-103 over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, before facing them again on Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and seven assists, Richaun Holmes and Buddy Hield combined for five free throws in the final two minutes and the Sacramento Kings held off the Phoenix Suns 106-103.

Marvin Bagley III added 13 points and 11 rebounds, Harrison Barnes finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Hield added 14 points for Sacramento.

Devin Booker scored 26 points for Phoenix. Chris Paul had 22 points and 12 assists.