De'Aaron Fox surprises breast cancer survivors, fighters with Kings tickets

The Sacramento Kings star partnered with Paint Sacramento Pink, Sac Metro Fire and Sacramento Fire Department to make the surprise happen.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hopping off the pink-wrapped fire engine at Sac State on Friday was Sacramento Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox.

Fox is on a mission to surprise breast cancer survivors and fighters with Sacramento Kings tickets.

Fox explained breast cancer awareness is near and dear to his heart. His mom, Lorraine, is a breast cancer survivor.

"I told the first person that we that we saw today what we are doing is easy, for us to come out here and give you tickets we want to see a smile on your face, while they are doing the real fighting," Fox said. "For me, it's just great seeing them smile," Fox said.

The surprise happened in partnership with a new breast cancer awareness organization Paint Sacramento Pink, Sac Metro Fire and the Sacramento Fire Department.

"For us to come back out and see the emotional faces and what this means to the community, it's just incredible to be part of that," said Sac Metro Fire Captain Parker Wilburn.

Wilburn explained Sac Metro Fire has partnered with the Sacramento Kings for the past 10 years.

Danielle Rivers is one of the recipients of the tickets on Friday. She was just diagnosed with breast cancer. Her 7 and a half-year-old daughter Nyla was so excited to get the tickets and meet Fox.

"I did not expect this to happen," Nyla Rivers said.

Lacey Nelson with Paint Sacramento Pink said they have raised more than 60-thousand dollars to help women and men know they are not alone in this fight.

"Nobody fights this battle alone," Nelson said.

One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

About 85 percent of breast cancers occur in women with no family history, according to breastcancer.org.

Paint Sacramento Pink has another event coming up on Oct. 24 called the PINKtober Finale at the Palladio Folsom. It's a fall festival and anyone is welcome.

