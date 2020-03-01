SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 10 of his 27 points in the final five minutes and the Sacramento Kings overcame a 20-point deficit in the first half to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-123.

Sacramento ended an eight-game losing streak, improving to 13-22 on the season

Buddy Hield had 26 points and seven rebounds to help the Kings win for the first time since beating Golden State on Dec. 15.

Richaun Holmes added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 16.

Ja Morant, the Western Conference rookie of the month for December, had 23 points and seven assists for Memphis. Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

QUOTABLE:

"You have to be consistent in this league; we're not happy with one win." - Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox.

UP NEXT:

Kings: host New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Grizzlies: at Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

Kings coach Luke Walton on Sacramento suffering their 6th straight loss