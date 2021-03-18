x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Sacramento Kings

Fox hits game-winner over Beal, Kings beat Wizards 121-119

Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes each added 18 points for Sacramento, which got its first win in the third of a six-game East Coast trip.

WASHINGTON (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and hit a jumper over Bradley Beal with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the Sacramento Kings a 121-119 victory over the Washington Wizards. 

Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes each added 18 points for Sacramento, which got its first win in the third of a six-game East Coast trip.

The Kings have gone 4-4 since a nine-game slide that spanned most of February.

 Russell Westbrook had 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for the Wizards, who have lost five straight since the All-Star break, the last four of those at home.