Fox hits game-winner over Beal, Kings beat Wizards 121-119

WASHINGTON (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and hit a jumper over Bradley Beal with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the Sacramento Kings a 121-119 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes each added 18 points for Sacramento, which got its first win in the third of a six-game East Coast trip.

The Kings have gone 4-4 since a nine-game slide that spanned most of February.