Sacramento Kings sign De'Aaron Fox to contract extension

The Sacramento Kings have made it official, announcing they signed guard De’Aaron Fox to a multi-year extension

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox is staying with the Kings. The team announced on Wednesday morning that is has signed Fox to a multi-year contract extension.

The deal, even though the team does not publicly disclose it, is a maximum contract extension for five years, worth $163M and includes a clause that could reach the super-max at $195.6M if he reaches specific milestones, according to sources. Those sources spoke to ABC10 on the condition of anonymity, because it is policy not to publicly disclose the terms of the deal.

Fox's agent Chris Gaston tweeted on Sunday that's Fox's contract is the largest in franchise history.

“De’Aaron is amongst the elite young guards in the league and I can’t say enough about how excited we are to have his talent, leadership and potential remain in Sacramento for years to come,” said General Manager Monte McNair. “His speed and dynamic playmaking ability along with his aggressive defensive mindset are core to our team’s identity. Not only is De’Aaron a fierce competitor who is committed to winning here, his charisma and integrity are characteristics we value greatly. I anticipate a bright future ahead for him and the organization.”

Fox is entering his fourth season in the NBA. Last season he averaged 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists.

“I would like to thank Vivek and Monte for this opportunity to continue my career with the Kings,” said Fox. “It has been an honor to play in front of the best fans in all of sports and begin my career here in Sacramento. I look forward to getting back on the court with my teammates, competing hard every night and leading this team to the next level.”

The Kings said a virtual press conference would be held at a later date.