De'Aaron Fox named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

The Sacramento Kings guard started in all four wins and averaged 31 points per game.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the first week in February. Fox helped lead the Kings to four wins during that time frame.

During the four games, Fox averaged 31 points and had two double-doubles with a 38-point and 12-assist game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 1 and a 26-point, 11-assist game at home against the Boston Celtics two days later.

Fox helped lead the Kings to their fourth straight win against the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 10 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter alone. He is tied for fourth best in the league for scoring 10 or more points in the fourth quarter with five games this season.

This Western Conference Player of the Week win is the first time Fox has received the award and the first Kings player to get the award since DeMarcus Cousins got it in January 2017.