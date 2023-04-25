'I think I'll be fine': Kings De'Aaron Fox may play in Game 5 after fracture

Fox says he's likely playing in Wednesday's game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings All-Star De'Aaron Fox appeared at practice Tuesday and said he's likely playing in Game 5, Wednesday.

Fox said he'll be fine and he's "99-100% playing.”

It comes after news spread Monday that Fox fractured a finger in his shooting hand during Game 4 against the Warriors Sunday in San Francisco.

They believe he sustained the injury halfway through the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, a nail biter that ended with the Warriors scraping by with a one-point win to tie up the series 2-2.