Sacramento Kings

Fox scores 23 to lead Kings past Pelicans, 113-109

The Sacramento Kings remain a perfect 3-0 on the road through their first five games, all played against Western Conference opponents.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points, Richaun Holmes added 21, and the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-109.

Harrison Barnes had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Buddy Hield scored 20 points for Sacramento, which has started the season with three road victories and two home losses. 

Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans, who briefly led late in the third quarter before Hield scored six straight points to give the Kings the lead for good. 

New Orleans has lost five of its first six regular season games without injured star forward Zion Williamson.

