Fox scores 30, Kings hand Rockets 14th straight loss 125-105

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - De’Aaron Fox had 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings sent the Houston Rockets to their 14th consecutive loss, 125-105 on Thursday night.
Buddy Hield added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Sacramento, which had dropped 11 of 13 before the All-Star break.
Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes had identical lines with 20 points and 11 rebounds each for Sacramento, who will hit the road on Friday for a season-high six game road trip beginning Saturday in Atlanta.