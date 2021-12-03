Fox scores 30, Kings hand Rockets 14th straight loss 125-105

De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points to lead the Sacramento Kings over the Houston Rockets, who suffered their 14th consecutive loss.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - De’Aaron Fox had 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings sent the Houston Rockets to their 14th consecutive loss, 125-105 on Thursday night.

Buddy Hield added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Sacramento, which had dropped 11 of 13 before the All-Star break.