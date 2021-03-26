Fox scores career-high 44, Kings roll past Warriors 141-119

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - De’Aaron Fox had a career-best 44 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 141-119.
Fox shot 16 of 22 and added seven assists, continuing his two-week scoring surge. The mercurial point guard has topped 40 points twice this season and poured in 30 or more in six of his last 10 games.
Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points with a career-high six 3s, and Richaun Holmes had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings.
Sacramento has won five of six.
Andrew Wiggins had 26 points for the Warriors, who played without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.