x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento Kings

Murray scores 26, Spurs hit 18 3s to blitz Kings 136-117

Sacramento has lost three straight and five of seven.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Dejounte Murray had 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed, overcoming De’Aaron Fox’s season-high 37 points in rolling past the Sacramento Kings 136-117. 

San Antonio hit a season-high 18 3-pointers and snapped a three-game skid at home. 

The Spurs had not won a home game since a season-opening victory Oct. 20 against Orlando. 

San Antonio had seven players in double figures, with Drew Eubanks adding 18 points and Doug McDermott scoring 17 on 4-for-6 shooting on 3s.

 Sacramento has lost three straight and five of seven.

Read the full AP story: HERE

In Other News

Kings coach Luke Walton disappointed in Sacramento's 137-117 loss to Spurs, a third straight loss