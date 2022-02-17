x
DeRozan breaks Wilt's record as Bulls beat Kings 125-118

CHICAGO (AP) - DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points and broke an NBA record set by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Sacramento Kings 125-118. 

DeRozan, who made 16 of 27 field goals, became the first player in NBA history to score 35 or more points and shoot 50% or better in seven consecutive games.

Chamberlain did it in six straight twice - during the 1960-61 and 1962-63 seasons. It was also DeRozan’s eighth game in a row with 30 or more points. 

It’s the longest such streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan did it in eight straight in January 1996. 

Coby White set a season high with 31 points and matched one with six 3-pointers. De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 33 points and nine assists. 

Read the full story from the AP HERE.

