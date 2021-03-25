AP source: Detroit Pistons agree to trade Delon Wright to Sacramento Kings

The Pistons agreed to trade guard Delon Wright to the Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

The 6-foot-5 Wright has averaged 10.4 points a game this season for the rebuilding Pistons. They acquired the 28-year-old guard in an offseason deal. He has also played for Dallas, Memphis and Toronto. The 29-year-old Joseph is averaging 6.6 points this season.

The deal was first reported by ESPN and comes hours before the NBA's trade deadline.