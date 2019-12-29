SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Devin Booker had 32 points and 10 assists, and the Phoenix Suns held off a late surge to beat the Sacramento Kings 112-110 and snap an eight-game losing streak.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Suns, who had not won since beating Memphis on Dec. 9.

Ricky Rubio had 21 points and eight assists, and Aron Baynes scored 17 points.

Buddy Hield scored 23 points for Sacramento, two days after complaining about his lack of playing time late in games.

The Kings have lost six straight and fall to 12-20 on the season.

INJURIES:

Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox missed Saturday night's game against Phoenix with back spasms. He is day-to-day.

Sacramento was also without Marvin Bagley III, who met with a foot specialist on Saturday. He's expected to miss the next few games with a left mid-foot sprain.

Both Fox and Bagley exited Thursday night's loss to the Timberwolves.

QUOTABLE:

"I feel better. Losing always stinks, but it's how your team plays sometimes, and tonight I thought we really competed out there and that's the energy and fight I want to see." - Kings head coach Luke Walton.

ROYALTY:

Sacramento Kings :

Buddy Hield - 23 points, 5 rebounds and 4 turnovers

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 23 points, 4 turnovers

Phoenix Suns :

Devin Booker - 32 points, 10 assists

Ricky Rubio - 21 points, 8 assists

UP NEXT: