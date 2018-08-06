Former Duke basketball star Marvin Bagley III, the reigning ACC player of the year, will be in Sacramento for a pre-draft workout with the Kings on Monday.

Bagley is a 6'11", 234-pound forward who has previously worked out for teams, including Sacramento on May 24 during his pro-day in Los Angeles. He spent Friday in Phoenix working out for the Suns, who hold the top pick in the NBA Draft.

The Kings sit with the second pick in the draft, which takes place on June 21. Bagley is expected to be selected by a team with one of the top three picks.

Earlier this week, following a workout in Phoenix with the Suns, Arizona's DeAndre Ayton said that he knew he will be selected as the top pick in the draft.

Members of the Kings front office spent Friday in Chicago observing Michael Porter Jr. workout during his pro-day. The Kings are expected to get a second look at the freshman from Missouri sometime next week when he will workout for a smaller group of teams who hold selections within the draft's top ten positions.

The Kings have also seen international star Luka Doncic in Europe twice over the last two weeks, most recently just days ago in Madrid.

As a freshman at Duke, Bagley became just the third ACC player to lead the conference in scoring, rebounding and shooting percentage in a single season.



