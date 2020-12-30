First-round pick Tyrese Haliburton leads Kings past Nuggets

Tyrese Haliburton scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Sacramento Kings pulled away to beat Denver 125-115.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Tyrese Haliburton scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Sacramento Kings pulled away to beat Denver 125-115, spoiling a record-setting night for Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.

The 12th overall pick in this year's draft, Haliburton made several sleek plays and gave the Kings a needed lift down the stretch.

Sacramento’s rookie guard hit two of his three 3-pointers in the final 9½ minutes and added a steal and fast-break layup during an 11-0 run that put the Kings ahead 120-108.