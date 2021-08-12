Fox, Haliburton lead Kings past Magic 142-130

De'Aaron Fox shot 12 of 18 and made a pair of 3-pointers to help the Kings set a season high for scoring, as Sacramento notched its third straight victory.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 33 points, Tyrese Haliburton had a big fourth quarter and the Sacramento Kings won their season-best third straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 142-130.

Fox shot 12 of 18 and made a pair of 3-pointers to help the Kings set a season high for scoring. Haliburton added 18 points and matched his career high with 11 assists for his third NBA double-double and second this season.

The 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Haliburton scored 11 in the third quarter with three 3s and a banked floater off the glass. He also threw a pair of alley-oop passes for dunks.

The Kings are 5-3 since interim coach Alvin Gentry replaced Luke Walton.

The aforementioned sequence with Tristan Thompson, finishing the one-handed lob from Tyrese Haliburton and then exuding that energy that his Kings teammates love from him. Coach Alvin Gentry might not have approved of the foul mouth lol pic.twitter.com/uNgCoqrrpd — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 9, 2021