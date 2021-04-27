Fox-less Kings jump on Mavs early, win 113-106

Richaun Holmes added 24 points and six rebounds for Sacramento in his second game back after sitting out five with a strained hamstring.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points and 10 assists in his second straight start in place of leading scorer De’Aaron Fox, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-106.

Richaun Holmes added 24 points and six rebounds for Sacramento in his second game back after sitting out five with a strained hamstring.

Harrison Barnes had 19 points, and Buddy Hield scored 16 including a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.