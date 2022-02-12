x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento Kings

Fox, Sabonis power new-look Kings past Wizards 123-110

De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points in his second game for Sacramento, and the new-look Kings beat the Washington Wizards 123-110
Credit: AP
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Washington. The Kings won 123-110. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 11 rebounds in his second game for Sacramento, and the new-look Kings beat the Washington Wizards 123-110.

Harrison Barnes added 21 points for the Kings, who acquired six players this week before Thursday’s trade deadline. 

Maurice Harkless added 17 points and Justin Holiday had 12 in his second game since joining Sabonis in a trade that sent both from Indiana to Sacramento. Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points and Corey Kispert added 20 for the Wizards.

In Other News

ABC10's Sean Cunningham & Kevin John react to the Sacramento Kings trade deadline moves