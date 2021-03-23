Fox scores 30, Haliburton has 28 as Kings beat Cavs 119-105

Buddy Hield added 19 points and Richaun Holmes had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Kings, who went 3-3 on their 10-day, six-game road trip.

CLEVELAND (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points and Tyrese Haliburton had a career-high 28 as the Sacramento Kings completed their longest road trip of the season with a 119-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Buddy Hield added 19 points and Richaun Holmes had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Kings, who went 3-3 on their 10-day excursion. Harrison Barnes made a late run at a triple-double with nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. J

aVale McGee paced the Cavaliers with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Collin Sexton had 15 points and seven assists.