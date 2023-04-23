Kings lead Warriors at end of 1st Quarter | Game 4 Updates

The Kings still lead the Warriors 2-1

SAN FRANCISCO — The Sacramento Kings will try to stave off an effort by the Golden State Warriors to tie their playoff series.

Sacramento struck first, taking the first two games at the Golden 1 Center, but the Warriors rebounded in Game 3, dominating the Kings when the court changed to the Chase Center.

Game 4 takes place once again in San Francisco. The Kings still lead the Warriors 2-1, but the Warriors will have Draymond Green returning to the fold. Green was serving a one-game suspension after stomping Kings Center Domantas Sabonis on the chest during Game 2.

Kings Up by 9

Kings back up 9. Matching their largest lead. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 23, 2023

Sabonis' 1st Rebound of the Game

Domantas Sabonis got his first rebound of the game at the 4:39 mark of the 2Q. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 23, 2023

10 for the Rookie

10 points for Keegan Murray, including a pair of threes.



Got a huge grin on my face. Happy for the rookie to finally get something going. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 23, 2023

Highlight: 3-pointer from Fox

Kings Full Timeout

The Kings take a timeout as the Warriors Kevon Looney makes a dunk to tied the game 45-45.

Great response from the Warriors. They go from down 9 to tied at 45 with a 9-0 run. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 23, 2023

Highlight: Kings Run

Kings use an 8-0 run to extend their lead to nine, 45-36 🔥👑 #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/xNu14UM5NB — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 23, 2023

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox

3-pointer Stats

Kings are 7/12 from 3pt range to start the game. What a beautiful sight. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 23, 2023

Fox is on a Roll

De'Aaron Fox is BALLING! 15 points early on 6/10 FG & 3/5 3PT. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 23, 2023

Highlight: Alex Len

Kings offense looking like themselves! 32 points in the 1st quarter including this Alex Len dunk & De'Aaron Fox three, both off dimes from Malik Monk. pic.twitter.com/R91X6ubxK0 — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 23, 2023

Fox for 3

De'Aaron Fox made a 27-foot three-pointer to pull the Kings ahead of the Warriors at the end of the 1st Quarter.

Dunk from Alex Len

Len makes a 3-foot dunk with an assist from Malik Monk, bringing the game to 29-31.

Kings Full Timeout

Kings time out toward the end of the 1st Quarter, trailing the Warriors 25-31.

Technical Fouls

De'Aaron Fox gets in Draymond Green's face after Draymond hit Keegan Murray in the face. Both Fox & Green were issued techs. pic.twitter.com/6ptLGiINx3 — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 23, 2023

Highlight: Keegan Murray

Sabonis swipes it and Keegan flushes it on the other end 🤝 #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/RY4VyVBLmx — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 23, 2023

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox

"Swipa" the Fox with the steal and the slam.

Warriors Timeout

The Golden State Warriors take a timeout after De'Aaron Fox steals the ball and makes a 3-foot dunk to pull the Kings ahead 15-14 in the first part of the 1st Quarter.

Good Start for Murray

Love this start from Keegan Murray. Hitting shots, grabbing boards and very active. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 23, 2023

Highlight: Domantas Sabonis

Sabonis gets the Kings on the board first 💪 #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/hmBwoIZpo5 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 23, 2023

Sacramento in the House

We got a Sacramento chant early inside the Chase Center. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 23, 2023

3-pointer turnaround?

Kings hit their first three-point attempt of the game! — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 23, 2023

Sabonis Kicks Off Kings

Domantas Sabonis scores first possession of the game. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 23, 2023

Starting 5

Keegan Murray, De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis kickoff Game 4 for the Kings against the Golden State Warriors.

Keegan Murray

Keegan Murray warms up before Game 4 against the Warriors. The Kings rookie is still waiting for a breakout performance in the playoffs after breaking the 3-pointer record for rookies this year.

Keegan Murray warming up ahead of Game 4. Murray is due for a breakout game in this series. pic.twitter.com/qVmIFDSYme — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 23, 2023

High Praise

During a pre-game interview, Warriors Coach said Sacramento Kings Davion Mitchell and De'Aaron Fox have done a good job guarding Steph Curry and making him work for his looks on offense.

Steve Kerr says that De'Aaron Fox & Davion Mitchell have done a good job making Steph Curry work for his looks on offense.



Kerr says a lot of teams go target Steph on defense, not because he's a bad defender, but because they want to tire him out so he's not as good on offense. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 23, 2023

