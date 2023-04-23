x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento Kings

Kings lead Warriors at end of 1st Quarter | Game 4 Updates

The Kings still lead the Warriors 2-1

More Videos

SAN FRANCISCO — The Sacramento Kings will try to stave off an effort by the Golden State Warriors to tie their playoff series.

Sacramento struck first, taking the first two games at the Golden 1 Center, but the Warriors rebounded in Game 3, dominating the Kings when the court changed to the Chase Center.

Game 4 takes place once again in San Francisco. The Kings still lead the Warriors 2-1, but the Warriors will have Draymond Green returning to the fold. Green was serving a one-game suspension after stomping Kings Center Domantas Sabonis on the chest during Game 2.

Game Day Updates


Kings Up by 9

Sabonis' 1st Rebound of the Game

10 for the Rookie

Highlight: 3-pointer from Fox

Kings Full Timeout

The Kings take a timeout as the Warriors Kevon Looney makes a dunk to tied the game 45-45.

Highlight: Kings Run

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox

3-pointer Stats

Fox is on a Roll

Highlight: Alex Len

Fox for 3

De'Aaron Fox made a 27-foot three-pointer to pull the Kings ahead of the Warriors at the end of the 1st Quarter.

Dunk from Alex Len

Len makes a 3-foot dunk with an assist from Malik Monk, bringing  the game to 29-31.

Kings Full Timeout

Kings time out toward the end of the 1st Quarter, trailing the Warriors 25-31.

Technical Fouls

Highlight: Keegan Murray

Highlight: Keegan Murray

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox

"Swipa" the Fox with the steal and the slam.

Warriors Timeout

The Golden State Warriors take a timeout after De'Aaron Fox steals the ball and makes a 3-foot dunk to pull the Kings ahead 15-14 in the first part of the 1st Quarter.

Good Start for Murray

Highlight: Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento in the House 

3-pointer turnaround?

Sabonis Kicks Off Kings

Starting 5

Keegan Murray, De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis kickoff Game 4 for the Kings against the Golden State Warriors.

Keegan Murray

Keegan Murray warms up before Game 4 against the Warriors. The Kings rookie is still waiting for a breakout performance in the playoffs after breaking the 3-pointer record for rookies this year.

High Praise

During a pre-game interview, Warriors Coach said Sacramento Kings Davion Mitchell and De'Aaron Fox have done a good job guarding Steph Curry and making him work for his looks on offense.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Kings vs. Warriors Game 4: Pre-Game Interviews

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out