Kings lead Warriors at end of 1st Quarter | Game 4 Updates

SAN FRANCISCO — The Sacramento Kings will try to stave off an effort by the Golden State Warriors to tie their playoff series.
Sacramento struck first, taking the first two games at the Golden 1 Center, but the Warriors rebounded in Game 3, dominating the Kings when the court changed to the Chase Center.
Game 4 takes place once again in San Francisco. The Kings still lead the Warriors 2-1, but the Warriors will have Draymond Green returning to the fold. Green was serving a one-game suspension after stomping Kings Center Domantas Sabonis on the chest during Game 2.
Game Day Updates
Kings Up by 9
Sabonis' 1st Rebound of the Game
10 for the Rookie
Highlight: 3-pointer from Fox
Kings Full Timeout
The Kings take a timeout as the Warriors Kevon Looney makes a dunk to tied the game 45-45.
Highlight: Kings Run
Highlight: De'Aaron Fox
3-pointer Stats
Fox is on a Roll
Highlight: Alex Len
Fox for 3
De'Aaron Fox made a 27-foot three-pointer to pull the Kings ahead of the Warriors at the end of the 1st Quarter.
Dunk from Alex Len
Len makes a 3-foot dunk with an assist from Malik Monk, bringing the game to 29-31.
Kings Full Timeout
Kings time out toward the end of the 1st Quarter, trailing the Warriors 25-31.
Technical Fouls
Highlight: Keegan Murray
Highlight: Keegan Murray
Highlight: De'Aaron Fox
"Swipa" the Fox with the steal and the slam.
Warriors Timeout
The Golden State Warriors take a timeout after De'Aaron Fox steals the ball and makes a 3-foot dunk to pull the Kings ahead 15-14 in the first part of the 1st Quarter.
Good Start for Murray
Highlight: Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento in the House
3-pointer turnaround?
Sabonis Kicks Off Kings
Starting 5
Keegan Murray, De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis kickoff Game 4 for the Kings against the Golden State Warriors.
Keegan Murray
Keegan Murray warms up before Game 4 against the Warriors. The Kings rookie is still waiting for a breakout performance in the playoffs after breaking the 3-pointer record for rookies this year.
High Praise
During a pre-game interview, Warriors Coach said Sacramento Kings Davion Mitchell and De'Aaron Fox have done a good job guarding Steph Curry and making him work for his looks on offense.
WATCH ALSO: