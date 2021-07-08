Golden 1 Center to host 3rd annual California Classic Summer League NBA games

Four teams, including the Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat, will play in the four-game tournament beginning on Aug. 3.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings will play host to the 3rd annual California Classic Summer League at the Golden 1 Center.

Four teams, including the Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat, will play in the four-game tournament beginning on Aug. 3. Rosters will be made up of rookies selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, sophomores, and athletes competing to make NBA and G League rosters.

The games will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, with double-header matchups each day. Modified gameplay rules will be in place, including 10-minute quarters.

The Lakers and Heat will play the first game on Aug. 3, followed by the Warriors versus the hometown Kings. The Aug. 4 matchups will be Heat versus the Warriors followed by the Kings versus the Lakers.

“We are excited to once again host fans in full capacity for the California Classic at Golden 1 Center,” Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé said in the press release.

All fans attending the games must have either been vaccinated at least 14 days prior or received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours in order to enter the arena.

