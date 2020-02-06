Grant Napear fired from radio, resigns from Sacramento Kings days after tweeting 'all lives matter'

One day after the Kings said Napear's "comments do not reflect our organization’s views and values," the organization announced that Napear resigned.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grant Napear, the longtime voice of the Sacramento Kings and cohost of a local sports radio show, has parted ways from both organizations following his comments on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Napear was fired from Sports 1140 KHTK, the company announced on Tuesday on his now-former radio show. The statement was read live by the station's program director Jason Ross alongside former Kings player and Napear's cohost Doug Christie.

The station and its parent company Bonneville International announced on Monday that they placed Napear on leave while they "investigate his comments."

"The timing of Grant's tweet was particularly insensitive," Bonneville International said in a statement regarding Napear's firing. "In the wake of George Floyd's tragic death and the events of the last several days, it is crucial that we communicate the the tremendous respect that we have for the black community and other groups or individuals who have cause to feel marginalized."

One day after the Kings said Napear's "comments do not reflect our organization’s views and values," the organization announced that Napear resigned from his position.

"Grant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings. We thank him for his contributions to the team and wish him all the best," the Kings said.

In a statement to ABC10, Napear said "I want to thank the fans for their overwhelming love and support. I will always remain a part of Kings nation in my heart."

Napear cohosted a popular radio show from 3-7 p.m. with Christie, who also served as a TV analyst alongside Napear during games.

On Sunday, in a seemingly random exchange with former Kings player DeMarcus Cousins, Napear proclaimed in all capital letters "all lives matter."

"What's your take on BLM," Cousins asked Napear.

"Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven't heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER...EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!" Napear replied.

The tweet spawned backlash from people in the area as well as former Kings players Chris Webber and Matt Barnes.

The statement is reflective of what others say in response to the "Black Lives Matter," which spawned in 2013 on social media following the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin while he was walking back to his Florida home.

Napear tweeted as thousands of people demonstrated across the country following the death of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man who was killed after a police officer knelt on his neck until he became unconscious.

