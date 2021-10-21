Barnes has 36 and the Kings spoil Portland's opener 124-121

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Harrison Barnes scored a career-high 36 points and De’Aaron Fox added 27, and the Sacramento Kings spoiled Portland’s season opener under new coach Chauncey Billups with a 124-121 victory over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
Richaun Holmes had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter.
CJ McCollum finished with 34 points and Lillard added 20 points and 11 assists for Portland.
The Kings, after an undefeated preseason schedule, win on opening night and will now turn their attention to the Utah Jazz, who will be their next opponent on Friday night at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.