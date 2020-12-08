Barnes leads Kings to another win over Pelicans, 112-106

Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter, and the Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-106.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter, and the Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-106.

The Kings earned only their second win in the NBA restart - each over the Pelicans.

With both teams eliminated from the playoffs, among the top starters given the night off were Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson and Kings leading scorer De’Aaron Fox.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, who scored a career-high 35 points in a win over New Orleans last week, had 16 points in the rematch.

Jahlil Okafor had 21 points to lead New Orleans.