Charities, listen up. The Sacramento Kings want to help you out.

It's all a part of their Do Good Summit. The Kings Foundation is looking for non-profits to connect with, aiming to help give back in any way they can. And they're hoping you can make it out to start the receiving process on Wednesday, June 13.

Last year, the Sacramento Kings say they partnered with more than 1,400 organizations. One of those groups, Build.Black is now hosting a Kings and Queens Rise Basketball League.

Here's how the Kings Foundation helping out. They donated $4 million in tickets or other auction items at Kings games.

Interested? Here's what you need to know:

Their summit is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at the Golden One Center.

The event is free but you have to register on Eventbrite.

The Kings say they're looking for groups in areas of sustainability, health and education, but they add it's not limited to those groups.

