Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and 10 assists as the Sacramento Kings routed the Detroit Pistons 129-107

DETROIT (AP) - Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and 10 assists as the Sacramento Kings routed the Detroit Pistons 129-107.

Richaun Holmes had 19 points and eight rebounds as the Kings snapped a four-game losing streak. De’Aaron Fox scored 19 for Sacramento, which had six players with at least 15 points.