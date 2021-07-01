Hield's 4-point play helps Kings hold off Bulls, 128-124

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buddy Hield converted a four-point play with 38 seconds left to make up for a horrible shooting night, and the Sacramento Kings held off the Chicago Bulls 128-124.
Hield missed 12 of his first 14 shots and was 1 of 8 on 3-pointers before hitting one from the top of the arc and getting fouled by former Kings teammate Garrett Temple.
Hield sank the free throw and finished with 10 points.
Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton scored 15 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for Sacramento.
Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox exited the game in the opening quarter after logging only five minutes. He experienced tightness in his right hamstring and would not return.