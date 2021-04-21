x
Hield's late 3 lifts Kings past Timberwolves 128-125

Buddy Hield's clutch three-pointer with 8.8 seconds remaining lifted the Sacramento Kings over the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-125 on Wednesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Buddy Hield scored 29 points and made a clutch 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds remaining, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 128-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Moments after Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell missed from above the arc, Hield came back the other way and hit his seventh 3 of the game to help Sacramento avoid being swept in the three-game season series with the Timberwolves.

De'Aaron Fox scored a game-high 30 points and Harrison Barnes chipped in 22 for the Kings (24-35), who will have three days off before meeting the Warriors in San Francisco on Sunday. 