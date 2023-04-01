How to watch Kings vs. Warriors in Game 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The battle for Northern California dominance continues as the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors play Game 5 of one of the most exciting playoff series in the NBA.
The Kings fell to the Warriors by just one point in Game 4, tying the series 2-2.
ABC's broadcast of Sunday's game delivered record-breaking viewership numbers as it was the most-watched program across all of television Sunday.
According to ESPN, the broadcast averaged 7,523,000 viewers, peaking with 10,406,000 viewers during the 6 p.m. ET quarter-hour.
ESPN says Game 4 delivered the largest NBA Playoffs first-round audience across any network in 21 years, according to Nielsen. The previous record happened April 28, 2002, when the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal-led Los Angeles Lakers squared off with the Portland Trail Blazers (8,555,000 viewers).
► Get More Kings Coverage: Subscribe to the Locked On Kings podcast and follow on YouTube.
Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, where the Kings went ahead 2-0. Here's how to watch.
HOW TO WATCH
The easiest way to tune in is over the air. The game will be aired on TNT at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.
You can also tune in through NBA League Pass or listen on the radio at Sactown Sports 1140AM.
If those options aren't enough, Game 5 is right here in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets are still available for purchase.
The Kings Playoffs Playground will also be open today. Secure your entry time HERE.
Watch more from ABC10: Why do the Kings have purple as their main color? | Why Guy