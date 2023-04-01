How to watch Kings vs. Warriors in Game 5

Game 5 is being held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The battle for Northern California dominance continues as the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors play Game 5 of one of the most exciting playoff series in the NBA.

The Kings fell to the Warriors by just one point in Game 4, tying the series 2-2.

ABC's broadcast of Sunday's game delivered record-breaking viewership numbers as it was the most-watched program across all of television Sunday.

According to ESPN, the broadcast averaged 7,523,000 viewers, peaking with 10,406,000 viewers during the 6 p.m. ET quarter-hour.

ESPN says Game 4 delivered the largest NBA Playoffs first-round audience across any network in 21 years, according to Nielsen. The previous record happened April 28, 2002, when the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal-led Los Angeles Lakers squared off with the Portland Trail Blazers (8,555,000 viewers).

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, where the Kings went ahead 2-0. Here's how to watch.

HOW TO WATCH

The easiest way to tune in is over the air. The game will be aired on TNT at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.

You can also tune in through NBA League Pass or listen on the radio at Sactown Sports 1140AM.

If those options aren't enough, Game 5 is right here in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets are still available for purchase.

The Kings Playoffs Playground will also be open today. Secure your entry time HERE.

Mike Brown is eager to close out the series vs. the defending champs.



(via @SacramentoKings) pic.twitter.com/H6yWcwQPqK — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 26, 2023