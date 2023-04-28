How to watch Kings vs. Warriors in Game 6

Game 6 will be at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, California — The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors are gearing up to battle it out Friday in a crucial Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series.

With the hostile crowd roaring and Sacramento making a big push, the Golden State Warriors did what they've done so often over their dynasty. They silenced a crowd and came away with a back-breaking road win in Game 5.

If the Warriors win tonight, they will have Northern California dominance and it will be the end of the season for the Kings.

But, if the Kings win, the series will be tied 3-3, leading to a Game 7 in Sacramento.

ESPN's matchup predictor shows the Warriors favored to win 62% over the Kings' 38% based on analytics.

Friday's game is the Kings' last chance to move forward in their season.

Here's how you can watch the most crucial game of the series:

HOW TO WATCH

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The easiest way to tune in is over the air. The game will be covered by ESPN. You can also watch the game on air on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California.

NBA says this game is not available LIVE on NBA League Pass

You can also listen on the radio at Sactown Sports 1140AM.

Golden 1 Center is also hosting a watch party for the game. You can get your free tickets HERE.

The Kings Playoffs Playground will also be open today. Secure your entry time HERE.

