Huerter's late charge lifts Hawks over Kings 108-102

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Kevin Huerter scored five of his 25 points in the final 38 seconds and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks held off the Sacramento Kings 108-102.

Huerter added 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, helping the Hawks to their third win in nine games.

Clint Capella added 11 points and 14 rebounds, and six of Atlanta’s eight players scored in double figures. Cam Reddish had 18 points.

Hawks star Trae Young sat out with a lower back bruise two days after putting up a career-high 56 points in a loss at Portland.

De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 30 points.