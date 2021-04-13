Ingram, Williamson help Pelicans hold off Kings 117-110

De'Aaron Fox scored 43 points and rallied his Kings from 26 points down, to pull within four points, but the Pelicans hand Sacramento their seventh straight loss.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Brandon Ingram scored 34 points, Zion Williamson added 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Sacramento Kings comeback for a 117-110 victory.

Steven Adams had 16 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe scored 13 points for the Pelicans, who saw their 26-point, second-quarter lead trimmed down four in the final minute when De’Aaron Fox attempted a 3 that could have made it a one-point game with 14 seconds left.

The shot missed and Wes Iwundu rebounded for New Orleans to help secure the victory.