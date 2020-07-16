Inside the bubble, NBA players have plenty of options

Walt Disney World is the NBA's home away from home for the considerable future, and efforts are being made to make the time there fun.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — Every team in the NBA bubble has played golf. Most have fished. Some have taken boats out.

Bowling is available for a few hours most nights. And the walking trail is pretty much always occupied by coaches or players.

