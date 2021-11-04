x
Jazz beat Kings 128-112, extend home winning streak to 24

De'Aaron Fox scores 30 points but is unable to prevent the Sacramento Kings from the losing streak from reaching six straight games.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Donovan Mitchell scored 14 of his season-high 42 points in the fourth quarter and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 128-112 to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 24 games.

Mitchell tallied his 18th 30-point game this season, but it took him a while to heat up after a slow start. But his ability to penetrate the lane on almost every possession powered a 19-4 run in the fourth quarter. 

Mike Conley had 26 points and Joe Ingles added 20 for Utah who improved to a league best record of 40-13 on the season.

De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points and Richaun Holmes 25 to lead the Kings (22-31) who have lost six in a row.