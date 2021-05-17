Jazz take top spot in NBA playoffs, thump Kings 121-99

Terence Davis had 20 points for Sacramento, who concluded the season with an overall record of 31-41.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points, Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds and the Utah Jazz took the No. 1 spot in the NBA playoffs, beating the Sacramento Kings 121-99 on Sunday night.

Utah finished at 52-20, won its final two to edge Western Conference-rival Phoenix by a game for the top spot. It’s the first time in franchise history that the Jazz have finished with sole possession of the best record in the NBA.

Mike Conley had 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds in his second game back after missing two weeks because of a right hamstring injury.

Utah awaits one of the surviving teams from the play-in games that begin Tuesday and end Friday.