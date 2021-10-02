Embiid helps 76ers pull away late for 119-111 win over Kings

Joel Embiid's scored 25 points and pulled down 17 boards to help overcome a 34 point outing from De'Aaron Fox, as the Sixers top the Kings 119-111 on Tuesday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Joel Embiid had 25 points, 17 rebounds and helped the Philadelphia 76ers turn up the defensive intensity in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 119-111.

Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each added 22 points as the Sixers used a 10-0 run to take control of the game in the fourth and win for the sixth time in seven games.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 34 points and 10 assists but Sacramento had a four-game winning streak snapped.