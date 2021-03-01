Wall, Rockets beat Kings 102-94; Harden sits with injury

John Wall scored 28 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 102-94 despite playing without an injured James Harden.

HOUSTON (AP) - John Wall scored 28 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 102-94 despite playing without an injured James Harden.

Harden, who sat out with a sprained right ankle, was not listed on the injury report and coach Stephen Silas did not mention his injury in his pregame availability.

The team announced that he wouldn’t play about 38 minutes before the game was scheduled to begin.

De’Aaron Fox had 23 points for the Kings, who lost to the Rockets for the second straight game.