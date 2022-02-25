Jokic, Barton help Nuggets to 128-110 win over Kings

Will Barton inched closer to the franchise record for 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 128-110.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, Will Barton inched closer to the franchise record for 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 128-110.

Jokic did the majority of his scoring in the first half and came up big late to help the Nuggets win their fourth straight.

Barton made three 3-pointers and needs five more to pass J.R. Smith for most in franchise history. Smith, who played five seasons in Denver, made 768.

Domantas Sabonis had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox added 20 points. Sacramento has lost four of six.

