Kings beat Bulls 117-114 when De’Aaron Fox hit 3 at buzzer

CHICAGO — De’Aaron Fox hit a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to give the Sacramento Kings a 117-114 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Fox scored 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting, hitting four 3-pointers.

Domantas Sabonis had his second straight triple-double and 11th of the season — finishing with 14 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists — and Sacramento roared back in the second half with hot 3-point shooting.

Malik Monk had 19 points, going 5 for 8 on 3s as the Kings overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win for the fourth time in five and improve to 9-2 in their last 11.

DeMar DeRozan led Chicago with 33 points and hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 11.6 seconds left to cut the Kings' lead to 114-113. He was fouled by Harrison Barnes and completed a four-point play to tie it.

Zach LaVine added 25 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Chicago closed it to 113-110 on LaVine’s dunk with 17.8 seconds left. Kessler Edwards hit just one of two free throws after being fouled by DeRozan to give Sacramento a four-point lead with 15.7 to go.

TIP-INS

Kings: F Trey Lyles who served a one-game suspension without pay for an altercation with Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez at the end of the Bucks' 133-124 victory in Sacramento on Monday night. Coach Mike Brown had only a mild reaction to the NBA’s ruling, saying “It is what is” and that the Kings would miss Lyles “steadiness” and “veteran leadership” off the bench. Lopez was fined $25,000. … F Richaun Holmes sat out with a non-COVID illness.

Bulls: G Alex Caruso sat out with a non-COVID illness. Second-year G Ayo Dosunmu replaced him in the starting lineup.

