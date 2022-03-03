Kings beat Spurs, 115-112, keep Popovich shy of NBA mark

Harrison Barnes had 27 points and the Sacramento Kings held off San Antonio 115-112 on Thursday night

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Harrison Barnes had 27 points and the Sacramento Kings held off San Antonio 115-112 on Thursday night, keeping Spurs coach Gregg Popovich a victory shy of tying Don Nelson’s NBA record.

The Spurs have lost three straight since Popovich reached 1,334 career regular-season victories. De’Aaron Fox added 26 points for Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis had 12 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with a minute remaining. Lonnie Walker IV had 30 points for San Antonio, and Dejounte Murray added 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.