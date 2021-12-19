Hield scores 18 points in 4th, Kings beat Spurs 121-114

The Kings won for the second time in six games.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buddy Hield scored 18 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and made seven 3-pointers to help the Sacramento Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-114 on Sunday.

Tyrese Haliburton added 27 points and matched his career high with 11 assists, Damian Jones scored a career-high 23 points, and Harrison Barnes had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Kings won for the second time in six games. Hield had only five points before making back-to-back 3s late in the third quarter. He opened the fourth quarter with a mid-range jumper and scored on a pair of driving layups, then made four 3s over the final five minutes.

Dejounte Murray had 25 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for San Antonio.

Interesting visual during the end of first quarter break, as Moe Harkless lost his cool, appeared to direct his frustrations at Buddy Hield in the Kings huddle.



Harkless & Hield on the court now and seem to have let the moment pass, but Harkless was not pleased. pic.twitter.com/Y24lOAtPn4 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 19, 2021

