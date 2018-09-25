During Monday afternoon's annual media day inside Sacramento's Golden 1 Center, the Kings learned how long they would be without second-year guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic, 26, was in New York to have an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. He injured it during a World Cup qualifying game with the Serbian National Team last Monday.

The procedure, performed by Dr. Riley Williams of the Hospital for Special, was declared a success by the Kings.

Bogdanovic will be sidelined four-to-six weeks before resuming game action, which will keep him out until November.

Last April, following his rookie season with the Kings, Bogdanovic had surgery on his left knee to repair a tear in his left meniscus, which kept him away from basketball activity for six-to-eight-weeks.

Last season, Bogdanovic appeared in 78 games - 53 of which as a starter. He averaged nearly 12 points, 3.3 assists and collected nearly three assists per contest. He was named to the NBA's All-Rookie Second Team and he even collected the MVP award at the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

The Kings will open training camp in Sacramento on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.

