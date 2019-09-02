SACRAMENTO, Calif. — — Buddy Hield scored 23 points and made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on Friday night.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Harrison Barnes scored 12 in his Kings debut after being acquired from Dallas as part of a three-team trade earlier in the week.

Josh Richardson scored 21 points and Dwyane Wade had 15 for Miami, all coming after the 12-time All-Star was involved in a scary fall with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. Wade landed awkwardly while going for a rebound and his head bounced off the floor. He immediately grabbed the back of his head, and then rolled onto his stomach, where he lay while being checked by a team trainer.

Wade was eventually helped to his feet and walked off the court. He was examined by a team trainer and was checked for a possible concussion before returning with 4:35 remaining in the first half.

Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 19 rebounds, while Dion Waiters scored 12 points for Miami.

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Kings closed the game on a 9-0 run over the final 2 minutes to extend their winning streak to four over the Heat.

Sacramento trailed 96-93 following Richardson's layup with 2:05 left.

After Willie Cauley-Stein's dunk, Bogdanovic and Hield both made free throws. Hield then scored off an offensive rebound before he and Cauley-Stein combined for three free throws to end the run.

Before that, much of the attention was focused on Wade's final game in Sacramento that nearly ended early when Wade appeared to get hurt.

After returning, Wade made a trio of 3-pointers then drove around Sacramento's 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein for a layup that gave the Heat a 59-50 lead.

Wade struggled down the stretch when Miami was trying to hold onto its lead. He committed a turnover while trying to lob a pass to Whiteside, then missed a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left.

Richardson also missed a layup and had a pass go through his hands for a turnover in the final seconds.

The Kings are up again Sunday back at Golden 1, where they'll host the Phoenix Suns.

RELATED: After several trades, what does this mean for the Kings?

RELATED: Kings, Trail Blazers swap former 1st-round picks

______________________________________________________________

ONE MORE FROM ABC10: Heat star Dwyane Wade on final appearance vs. Kings, why this is his last season

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade talks about his final trip to Sacramento as an NBA player before facing the Kings on Friday night, his farewell tour across the league, being able to appear in the All-Star game, and why he decided this was the season to call it quits.