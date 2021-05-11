Kings complete sweep of Thunder, still hope for playoffs

Sacramento (31-38) has won five of six to close within 2 ½ games of San Antonio (33-35) for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Terence Davis matched his season high with 27 points, Buddy Hield had 21, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-106 to keep their slim postseason hopes alive.

Delon Wright added 21 points and eight assists for the Kings. Richaun Holmes had 13 points and seven rebounds. Maurice Harkless scored 15.

