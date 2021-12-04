De’Aaron Fox fined $20,000 for criticizing officiating

Fox scored 30 points but was unable to prevent the Sacramento Kings from the losing streak from reaching six straight games.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox has been fined $20,000 for criticizing the officiating following the Kings’ 128-112 loss to the Utah Jazz over the weekend.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell kept Fox from going after the officials after the game in Salt Lake City. The Kings guard had been bothered throughout the second half and Mitchell wanted to save him from a potential fine.

Fox scored 30 points during the loss. He’s averaging 24.7 points and 7.2 assists for the season. Donovan Mitchell scored 14 of his season-high 42 points in the fourth quarter to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 24 games.

The loss against the Jazz was the team's sixth straight.

The Kings face off against the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night.

Watch more