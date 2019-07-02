SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people familiar with the negotiations say the remodeling of the Dallas Mavericks is continuing, with the team agreeing in principle Wednesday night to send Harrison Barnes to the Sacramento Kings for Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson.



The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade still needs NBA approval.



Barnes was taken out of the Dallas-Charlotte game late in the third quarter and remained on the Mavs' bench for the remainder of the contest, even as reports swirled of his pending move to the Kings. The deal comes just days after Dallas landed Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. from the New York Knicks.

The Kings are hoping to keep Barnes next season, adding him to a young and promising core. Barnes has a player option for $25.1 million.



- AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon in Dallas and AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami

KINGS FIRST TRADE ON WEDNESDAY SHIPS SHUMPERT TO HOUSTON

Two people with knowledge of the deal say Houston, Sacramento and Cleveland are finishing a trade that will most notably send Iman Shumpert from the Kings to the Rockets.



Houston is sending Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss to the Cavaliers. Alec Burks - now traded for the second time this season, after starting the year in Utah - will go from the Cavaliers to the Kings.



In a separate transaction, the Cavs will send Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin, both acquired from Portland earlier in the week in the deal that sent Rodney Hood to the Trail Blazers, to Houston. It remains unclear how they figure into the Rockets' plans.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA trade call has not yet been completed.



Shumpert is a career 39 percent 3-point shooter, which will be valued by the Rockets. Houston is on pace to break the record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season, something it did in each of the last two seasons as well.

- AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami and AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland



