Kings draft Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton with 12th pick of NBA Draft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a surprising slide down the draft board, the Sacramento Kings became the landing spot for Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 20-year-old point guard spent two seasons with the Cyclones and averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game in his sophomore season, while shooting 50.4% from the floor and 41.9% from the perimeter.

Haliburton, while speaking to ESPN moments after being selected by the Kings, called Sacramento “the perfect spot.”

As one of the most efficient guards in the country, Haliburton will provide much-needed length, as well as a combination of scoring and playmaking ability for the Kings.

The Kings had just the one selection in the first round of the NBA Draft, but hold three selections in the second round, with the 35th, 43rd, and 52nd picks.

